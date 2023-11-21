'Congress Can Guarantee Only Corruption, Atrocities Of Women': JP Nadda In Rajasthan

J P Nadda asserted that the people of the nation trust PM Modi (File)

BJP National President JP Nadda took a jibe at the Congress manifesto in Rajasthan and said the only guarantee the grand old party can provide is corruption and harassment of women.

He asserted that the people of the nation trust PM Modi and the guarantees given by him.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched the party's manifesto for Rajasthan today.

JP Nadda told news agency ANI, "No one trusts the Congress manifesto. Congress can guarantee only corruption, atrocities, harassment of women and guarantees of insults of farmers. If there is any guarantee it is one given by Modi ji. The nation and state are with Modi ji."

Launching the party's manifesto, Mallikarjun Kharge attacked Prime Minister Modi claiming that the PM was always abusing him or Rahul Gandhi.

"The Prime Minister has not done any work apart from abusing us in the Congress. He abuses me, Rahul Gandhi, and recently he has started abusing Ashok Gehlot as well. He says that I abused his father. Why would I abuse his father who is not in this world anymore, what right do I have to speak about his father? I myself lost my mother, sister and uncle at a young age. Just me and my father were left. I am telling this to let you know that we do not speak like him (Modi)," Mr Kharge said in a news conference in Jaipur on Tuesday.

He also lauded the Ashok Gehlot government for fulfilling more than 90 per cent of promises in the previous manifesto.

"When we had brought MNREGA, a lot of people made comments and raised objections including BJP, and financial experts but Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh made it possible, in fact, in several states free ration was provided after the MNREGA work was done," said Mr Kharge.

Apart from Mallikarjun Kharge, Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, Govind Singh Dotasra, CP Joshi, Jairam Ramesh, and Bhawar Jitendra Singh were also present on the stage during the launch event.

BJP National President JP Nadda had already released the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' (manifesto) for forthcoming Rajasthan assembly polls in Jaipur.

Rajasthan is set to undergo assembly polls on November 25, and the counting of votes will be done on December 3.

