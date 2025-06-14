Congress, BJP Conspiring To Defame KCR Over Irrigation Project: KTR

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed KT Rama Rao accused Congress and BJP of conspiring to defame KCR over Kaleshwaram project.

KCR is under investigation by the PC Ghose Commission for alleged irregularities in the project.

KTR defended the project, highlighting its scale and downplaying concerns over structural issues. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

Telangana's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) alleged that the Congress and BJP have conspired to defame former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) over the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project.

KTR said, "Contractors protested today in front of the deputy chief minister's office alleging that they have to pay 30-40 per cent commission to get contracts." His accusations come at a time his father KCR is facing the heat for the Kaleshwaram project.

KCR had appeared before the PC Ghose Commission, which is probing the alleged irregularities in planning, design, construction, quality control, operation and maintenance of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla Barrages of the Kaleshwaram project. The Commission asked KCR who took the decision for redesigning and re-engineering of the barrages, also about changing the location, how much water should be stored and for how long.

He had told the inquiry panel that the overall decision to implement the project was taken by the political leadership, but all technical decisions were taken by engineers. Further, he had said decisions regarding the project were taken transparently by the Telangana Cabinet.

KCR's claims have been disputed by his former Cabinet colleague Tummala Nageswar Rao, who said all decisions on building the Kaleshwaram project were executive ones.

Earlier this week, KTR had said, "Let me remind you, no barrage or bridge got washed away, but only two pillars out of 300 have developed cracks. That apparently has become the largest issue on the planet and a commission has been ordered." Citing the examples of the Morbi bridge collapse, Polavaram project wall collapse, Srisailam tunnel collapse and similar incidents in Bihar, he had said the National Dam Safety Authority taken up probes only when it suits the BJP or the Congress.

The Kaleshwaram project is not one barrage - it has three barrages, 19 reservoirs, 21 pumping stations, hundreds of kilometres of tunnels and thousands of kilometres of gravity canals, KTR had said, adding everything is intact.

KTR added that current Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is jealous of KCR's work and wants to show the project in a bad light.