Congress, BJP At Loggerheads Ahead Of Rahul Gandhi's Kota Rally Today

A day before Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's high-stakes 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' rally in Kota, a fresh political battle has erupted in Rajasthan, with the Congress accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of removing posters, intimidating stakeholders, and attempting to undermine the Opposition leader's outreach to students.

The Congress claims the state administration has begun taking down banners and hoardings promoting Rahul Gandhi's Wednesday event and is exerting pressure on coaching institutes, PG operators and guest-house owners to discourage student participation.

The BJP has however denied the charges, calling them "baseless" and "politically motivated".

The confrontation comes as Rahul Gandhi prepares to spotlight issues such as paper leaks, recruitment exam irregularities and unemployment from Kota, India's coaching capital and a city symbolic of the aspirations and frustrations of millions of students.

Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra accused the BJP of being rattled by the response to the programme.

He alleged that authorities were removing publicity material ahead of the rally and said the event would proceed regardless of any hurdles.

Dotasra also said that while Rahul Gandhi is expected to travel to Kota by train, a charter aircraft has been kept ready as a contingency plan.

"If the train is delayed, the programme schedule could be affected. Therefore, a Plan B has been arranged. Whether Rahul Gandhi arrives by train or charter, the programme will take place as scheduled," he added.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot sharpened the attack on BJP, saying that repeated paper leaks and recruitment controversies have shattered young people's faith in the system.

He said launching a movement centred on students from Kota carries a powerful political message and alleged that attempts were being made to create obstacles around Rahul Gandhi's visit.

Gehlot also alleged that a situation is being created around Rahul Gandhi's programme suggesting that Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota MP Om Birla is opposed to the visit.

He noted that complaints regarding the intimidation of coaching institutes and other individuals are surfacing, which is not a good sign for the democratic system.

The Congress' official X account also accused the BJP government of trying to suppress student voices by removing banners and posters.

"Posters can be removed, but the voice of the youth cannot be silenced," the Congress said.

Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, has framed the rally as a platform for students and job aspirants.

In a social media appeal, he accused the Narendra Modi government of failing the country's youth through paper leaks, examination mismanagement, rising education costs and shrinking opportunities.

Meanwhile, young Congress leader Nirmal Chaudhary also raised questions, asking why complaints regarding the removal of posters and pressure tactics concerning the event are surfacing if the BJP is not afraid of Rahul Gandhi.

He remarked that while posters can be removed, the questions raised by lakhs of students cannot be erased.

The BJP, however, has dismissed the allegations as a desperate attempt to generate political attention.

Senior BJP leader Rajendra Rathore challenged Congress leaders to provide evidence for their claims and criticised attempts to drag Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota MP Om Birla into the controversy.

According to officials, several hoardings were removed because they had allegedly been installed without the required municipal permissions.

With both BJP and Congress involved in a war of words, what was planned as a student-focused rally has already evolved into a political flashpoint.

As Rahul Gandhi arrives in Kota to amplify youth concerns, the battle over posters, permissions and political messaging has become a story in itself.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)