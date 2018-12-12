Congress Beats BJP In Heartland States; Misses Majority In Madhya Pradesh

Final election results 2018: Congress stopped the BJP's run in three heartland states

New Delhi: The Congress ended the ruling BJP's winning streak in India's heartland, winning Chhattisgarh and emerging as the largest party in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, in state elections that are seen as the dress rehearsal before next year's national polls. "We accept the people's mandate with humility," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted last evening as his party lagged in big states even before all results were in. Telangana, India's newest state, voted back K Chandrashekar Rao's TRS and in Mizoram, the Congress was ousted by the tribal Mizo National Front.