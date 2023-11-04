Congress Appoints 'Cluster In-Charges' For Telangana Assembly Polls

The Congress on Saturday appointed "cluster in-charges" and AICC assembly constituency observers for the upcoming polls in Telangana.

Several senior ministers and leaders of the Congress from nearby Karnataka were named as "cluster in-charges" to look after the party's poll activities in various regions.

Dinesh Gundu Rao, Priyank Kharge, M C Sudhakar, KH Muniyappa, Krishna Byre Gowda and B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan were among the 10 leaders appointed as cluster in-charges by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

AICC Assembly Constituency Observers were also named for 48 assembly seats in Telangana.

Polling in Telangana would be held on November 30 and counting of votes would be taken up on December 3.

