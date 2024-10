The Congress announced its first list of 48 candidates for the coming Maharashtra election this evening - a day after the Maha Vikas Aghadi announced 85-85-85 seat share formula.

The party's state chief Nana Patole is contesting from Sakoli, Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat from Sangamner, Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar from Bramhapuri, former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan from Karad South and CWC Member and Regional Working President Naseem Khan from Chandivali.