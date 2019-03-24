Congress Announces All 5 Candidates From Uttarakhand

The party has fielded Congress general secretary Harish Rawat from Nainital.

The Congress has announced candidates for all the five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand.

The party has fielded Congress general secretary Harish Rawat from Nainital, former MLA Ambrish Kumar from Haridwar, former Chief Minister BC Khanduri's son Manish Khanduri from Pauri, state Congress president Pritam Singh from Tehri and Rajya Sabha member Pradeep Tamta from Almora.

"The Congress' central election committee cleared names of all the candidates," Suryakant Dhasmana, the state party vice president, said on Saturday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party had declared its candidates on Thursday.

The last day for filing nominations is Monday.

