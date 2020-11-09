Trinamool's Suvendu Adhikari Victim Of Party 'Dictatorship', Say Rivals

Suvendu Adhikari, minister in the Mamata Banerjee government, has been addressing rallies in West Bengal

Amid speculation over Trinamool Congress heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari's future political move, the Congress and the BJP tried to wheedle him to their side, saying he was a victim of the "dictatorship" within the ruling party of the state.

State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said Mr Adhikari had made immense contribution in bringing the TMC to power in West Bengal in 2011.

"Now, as the wings of Suvendu are being clipped, he has every reason to feel aggrieved. He commands great support among the people. If Suvendu is forced to leave TMC, there will be far-reaching consequences within the party," he said.

BJP's state president Dilip Ghosh said that it was becoming difficult for a mass leader like Suvendu Adhikary to work in TMC.

"Everything in TMC is decided in a dictatorial fashion by one person and most of the leaders do not have any freedom or dignity," he said.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee said that Mr Adhikari is with the TMC and will remain in the party.

Mr Adhikari, a minister in the Mamata Banerjee government, has been addressing rallies in different parts of the state.

These rallies that do not have any sign or symbol of the Trinamool Congress or the chief minister -- unusual for the party's leaders -- have given rise to speculation about his political future.

Besides, posters hailing him as the youth icon of the state have come up in different districts.

Mr Adhikari has also been absent from the recent cabinet meetings.