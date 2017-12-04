Congress Accuses BJP Of Violence After 3 Leaders Are Detained In Gujarat The Congress alleged that its candidate against Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in Rajkot West seat Indranil Rajyaguru, Rajkot East nominee Mitul Donga and its MP Rajeet Satav, were arrested and abused by the Rajkot police.

After three Congress leaders were detained by the Gujarat police on Saturday night, the Congress accused the BJP of indulging in violence against its candidates in Gujarat and urged the Election Commission to initiate action.



The party alleged that its candidate against Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in Rajkot West seat Indranil Rajyaguru, Rajkot East nominee Mitul Donga and its MP Rajeet Satav, were arrested and abused by the Rajkot police.



, and the police also indulged in baton charge to disperse a mob that had gathered there.



"Our leaders Indranil Rajyaguru, Mitul Donga and MP Rajeev Satav, who are fighting the 'Shah-kaal' of fear and corruption in Gujarat, were attacked by the Gujarat Police yesterday," Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi tweeted.



"Violence is a result of fear. Rupani ji fears losing the election and he is taking support of lathis. But Gujarat is not frightened," he said.



Congress spokesperson Sushmita Dev alleged that Mr Rupani was "bewildered" as he was "losing" and was thus indulging in violence against the Congress leaders.



She said she has already heard the chief minister's audio claiming that the BJP "is in a bad shape".



Ms Dev said that on Saturday night when Indranil Rajyaguru was campaigning, some goons of the BJP attacked him. "Instead of arresting the goons, the police arrested our candidate" she said.



