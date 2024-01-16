Congress Appoints Tika Ram Jully As CLP leader In Rajasthan, Heralds Generational Change

Jully was a minister for social justice and empowerment in the Ashok Gehlot government.

The Congress on Tuesday initiated a generational change in Rajasthan by appointing 43-year-old Tika Ram Jully as the legislative party leader while continuing with Govind Singh Dotasra as the state unit chief.

The Congress had not appointed anyone as the CLP leader after the party lost in last month's assembly elections in the state.

Jully was a minister for social justice and empowerment in the Ashok Gehlot government. The Dalit leader is the MLA from Alwar Rural constituency in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

After being appointed as the CLP leader, Jully, a third-time MLA, said that he would fulfil this responsibility with dedication.

Jully's appointment was made days before the start of a session of the newly formed state assembly on January 19.

"Congress president has approved the proposal of the appointment of Shri Tika Ram Jully as the leader of the Congress Legislative Party in Rajasthan with immediate effect," an official communication from party general secretary K C Venugopal said.

"Congress president has also approved the proposal of the continuation of Shri Govind Singh Dotasra as the president of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee," the order from Venugopal also said.

Sources said Jully is considered close to former Union minister Jitendra Singh as he hails from his area Alwar.

Rajasthan has seen a change at the political helm with both the Congress and the BJP replacing their old guard with younger leaders.

After his appointment, Jully told reporters in Jaipur, "I will discharge and fulfil the responsibility given to me with full dedication. That's all I can say." On getting this responsibility ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, he said, "We will perform well in Lok Sabha elections. This is just the beginning, everyone will fight the big battle together." Former chief minister Gehlot, state Congress chief Dotasra and other leaders congratulated Jully.

Gehlot said he has full confidence that Jully will strongly raise the voice of the people of Rajasthan in the state assembly.

Dotasra wrote on X, "Hearty congratulations to Alwar Rural MLA and former minister Tikaram Jully ji on being appointed Leader of Opposition Rajasthan and best wishes for the future. It is hoped that you will discharge your responsibilities with full dedication and become the voice of Rajasthan on issues of public interest in the House." Party's state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and party leader Sachin Pilot have also congratulated Jully.

The session of the 16th Legislative Assembly of Rajasthan will meet on January 19. Earlier, in the assembly meeting held on December 20 and 21, the Speaker of the assembly was elected unanimously.

In the state's 200-seat assembly, the ruling BJP has 115 seats and the Congress has 70 seats.

