Condolences Pour In As Fashion Designer Wendell Rodricks Dies At His Goa Home

The cause behind the death of Wendell Rodricks is yet to be ascertained

Internationally-acclaimed fashion designer Wendell Rodricks died at his home in Colvale village in Goa on Wednesday evening at the age of 59.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Gajanan Prabhudesai said information about Mr Rodricks' death was received around 6.30 pm and a team was immediately sent to his residence.

He said Mr Rodricks died after collapsing at his residence, adding the cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

A Padma Shri award-winning designer, who is known for infusing modern aesthetics with traditional Goan influences, Mr Rodricks was also an author, environmentalist and a gay rights activist.

Born in Mumbai, Mr Rodricks studied fashion designing in the US and France from 1986 to 1988. He is often credited for pioneering the concept of "resort wear" when it was not a popular idea in India.

He worked on the planning of the first ever Lakme India Fashion Week and often showcased his collections at these fashion weeks.

In 2010, he revived the weaving of the traditional Goan Kunbi Sari and showcased the design at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week.

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane was among the first to tweet about Mr Rodricks' death.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of my very good friend and designer, Wendell Rodricks. His excellency in his work and skills are irreplaceable and shall always be cherished. We will truly miss him. My heartfelt condolences to his family & dear ones," he posted.

Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of my very good friend and designer, Wendell Rodricks. His excellency in his work & skills are irreplaceable & shall always be cherished.



We will truly miss him. My heartfelt condolences to his family & dear ones. pic.twitter.com/CzRnQJjbxf — VishwajitRane (@visrane) February 12, 2020

Fashion Design Council of India chairman Sunil Sethi said Mr Rodricks' sudden death due to heart attack has shocked to the fashion industry.

"I still can't believe that he is dead. I spoke to him just two days ago and invited him for our finale. I was also working with him on his museum. He has died too young. The entire fashion industry is shocked. I got to know that he suffered a heart attack. People did notice a little change in his health, but nobody realised it will lead to this. It's too sudden. He was a legend," Mr Sethi told PTI on the sidelines of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai.

A tribute was also paid to Mr Rodricks at the fashion event later in the evening.

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani also condoled his death.

"Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of Wendell Rodricks, one of India's most renowned designers. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones. May his soul rest in peace," she tweeted.

Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of Wendell Rodricks, one of India's most renowned designers. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones. May his soul rest in peace 🙏 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) February 12, 2020

Apart from fashion, Wendell Rodricks was a known travel enthusiast and he and his partner Jerome Marrel travelled to many countries. He was also an author, having written books like "Moda Goa - History and Style", his memoir "The Green Room" and "Poskem: Goans in the Shadows".

Mr Rodricks was working on his passion project Moda Goa Museum, which is dedicated to the history of Goan costumes, and had posted about it just three days ago.

Fashion designer Rina Dhaka said she was "devastated" to know about Mr Rodricks' passing away.

"I had known him since the '90s. It is a great loss. He was a brave man and always vocal about his views and worked a lot for the local people of Goa," Ms Dhaka said.

Designer Samant Chauhan said, "It's a very sad news. I remember how inspiring he was, a perfectionist. I really admired him both as a person and a designer."

"Shocked and heartbroken. Much too young to go like this. Just can't believe it," tweeted Soni Razdan.

Shocked and heartbroken. Much too young to go like this. Just can't believe it. #WendellRodricks — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) February 12, 2020

"Really sad to hear about the passing of Wendell Rodricks, fashion designer, activist, a son of Goa and a wonderful human being," musician Ehsaan Noorani tweeted.

Really sad to hear about the passing of Wendell Rodricks fashion designer activist , a son of Goa and a wonderful human being — Ehsaan Noorani (@EhsaanNoorani) February 12, 2020

Director Madhur Bhandarkar, in whose film "Fashion" Mr Rodricks had a role, said the designer's death came as a shock.

Designer Rahul Mishra called Mr Rodricks' death a "personal loss".

"He was always encouraging. When I first showcased in Gen Next, he gave me a standing ovation, very few people in the fashion industry support you the way he did. He always promoted young talent and had a great vision," Mr Mishra said.