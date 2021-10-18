Computer Baba Hurt In Accident In Madhya Pradesh, Calls It 'Conspiracy'

Computer Baba called the incident a conspiracy and not an accident.

Self-styled godman Namdeo Das Tyagi, popularly known as Computer Baba, was injured in a car accident in Madhya Pradesh today, which he called a "conspiracy" and demanded investigation.

Mr Tyagi's car collided with a trolley on the Indore-Ichhapur state highway early this morning when he was on his way to attend former chief minister Kamal Nath's rally ahead of Khandwa bypolls. He suffered minor injuries, officials said.

Bypolls were necessitated in Khandwa due to the death of BJP MP Nandkumar Singh Chouhan recently. The BJP has pitted Gyaneshwar Patil against Congress candidate Rajnarayan Singh Purni.

Computer Baba was earlier appointed chairman of a river conservation trust by the previous Kamal Nath-led Congress government and enjoyed the status of Minister of State. Before that, the BJP government too had given him MoS rank.

He later fell out with the BJP. In the run-up to November 3 by-elections to 28 Assembly seats in the state, he had dubbed 22 rebel Congress MLAs who joined the BJP as "traitors".