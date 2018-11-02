Complete Ban On Polythene In These 6 Odisha Cities From Today

Hotels will be fined up to Rs 50,000 for using polythene bags.

After a month-long deadline of an awareness campaign against the use of polythene and plastic bags, the Odisha government has banned the use of polythene in six major cities of the state.

As per the directives, all plastic items less than 50 micromax thickness will be banned in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Sambalpur, Rourkela and Puri, read a statement.

"The state government will strictly enforce the ban in six cities. For the same, the direction has been given to the local authorities and they have been asked to ensure the implementation," said Environment Director-cum-Special Secretary, K Murugesan.

As per the directives, households will have to pay a penalty of Rs 200, 500 and 1000 for the first three instances of violation or criminal proceeding can be initiated.

Similarly, shop owners will be fined Rs 500, 1,000 and 2,000 and restaurant owners will have to pay Rs 1,000, 2,000 and 5,000, for first three instances of violation following which criminal proceeding and cancellation of trade licence can be initiated.

Hotels including star category facilities will be fined Rs 2,000, 10,000 and 50,000. Similarly, industrial establishment and commercial establishment will be fined Rs 2,000 to 50,000 for the first three instances.