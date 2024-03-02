Complete 1st List of BJP's 195 Candidates For Lok Sabha Polls

As many as 34 ministers and two former chief ministers are on the list.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are among the 195 candidates to lead the BJP charge in the soon-to-be-held Lok Sabha polls.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who moved from Congress to BJP, will contest from Guna. Shivraj Chouhan, the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, will once again contest from Vidisha.

Here's the complete list of 195 candidates:

Smriti Irani will be fighting from Amethi, where she had pulled off a shock victory against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in 2019.