Complaint Against Goa Chief Minister For Poll Code Violation

A complaint has been filed against Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for allegedly violating the election's Model Code of Conduct by holding meetings with government officers.

A copy of the complaint, filed by an advocate, has been sent to the Chief Election Commissioner of India.

Pointing out that the 2019 Model Code of Conduct strictly prohibits ministers from having any official discussions with officers, advocate Aires Rodrigues in his complaint has stated that Mr Sawant and some of his ministers have been blatantly holding meetings with government officials.

Aires Rodrigues alleged that the chief minister had held a meeting with police officials on 3rd April at the Secretariat.

Aires Rodrigues in his complaint has sought that the flying squads of the Election Commission be directed to maintain a strict vigil at the offices and residences of Mr Sawant and his cabinet colleagues to ensure that the Model Code of Conduct is strictly adhered to.

Aires Rodrigues in his complaint has called upon the Chief Electoral Officer to call for a report and after examining the same, take appropriate action against Chief Minister Pramod Sawant by registering an FIR against him for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

