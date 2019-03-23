Complaint Against Chandrababu Naidu For 'Bihari Daku' Remark

The court will hear the case on March 28

Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha on Saturday filed a complaint against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for addressing Janata Dal (United) vice president Prashant Kishor "Bihari Daku."

The complaint was filed in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) SK Tiwari and hearing will be on March 28.

Mr Naidu on Monday accused poll strategist Mr Kishor of removing the votes of TDP sympathizers from the list.

"K Chandrashekar Rao is doing criminal politics. He is grabbing MLAs of Congress and TDP. Bihari dacoit Prasant Kishore has removed lakhs of votes in Andhra Pradesh. He is committing cybercrime," Mr Naidu said while addressing an event in Ongole.

In response to Mr Naidu's remarks, Mr Kishor tweeted: "An imminent defeat can rattle even the most seasoned politicians. So I''m not surprised with the baseless utterances of @ncbn. Sirji rather than using derogatory language that shows your prejudice & malice against Bihar, just focus on why people of AP should vote for you again."

Mr Kishor is credited with devising successful political campaigns for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Gujarat assembly polls in 2012. He also conceptualised advertising campaigns and marketing strategies like ''Manthan'' and ''Chai pe Charcha'' for PM Modi in 2014.

Mr Kishor, who hails from Bihar, had also worked with Nitish Kumar during the 2015 Bihar assembly election. He formally joined the JDU in 2018.

