Common Entrance Test For Colleges Today, 8 Lakh Candidates: 10 Points

The Common University Entrance Test or CUET will be conducted in two phases - Phase 1 in July (15, 16, 19 and 20) and Phase 2 in August (4-8 and 10). Candidates who have opted for Physics, Chemistry or Biology have been assigned to Phase 2 after the NEET exam on July 17.

It is the second biggest entrance exam in the country after NEET with 14.9 lakh registrations. NEET-UG is the biggest entrance test in India with an average of 18 lakh registrations.

It will be a computer-based test with multiple choice questions, divided into three sections - Section I (IA and IB) for language proficiency, Section II for core topic knowledge and Section III for general knowledge.

The mega entrance test will be held in two shifts - morning shift from 9 am to 12.15 pm and the evening shift from 3 pm to 6.45 pm.

Around 8.1 lakh candidates will appear in the first slot and 6.80 lakh candidates in the second. These candidates have applied for 54,555 unique combinations of subjects across 90 universities.

Several students, prior to the exam, raised concerns over the CUET as it requires taking too many exams in a short period of time, delay in admit cards and not being given the choice of centre.

Tamil Nadu is not in favour of the CUET with Chief Minister MK Stalin urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw it. He claimed the exam will sideline diverse school education and undermine development-oriented long-form schooling.

The University Grants Commission or UGC had in March announced that CUET scores, and not Class 12 marks, would be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities which can fix their minimum eligibility criteria.

Students from state boards will not be at a disadvantage under the new system and the exam will not give a push to the coaching culture, UGC chief Jagadesh Kumar said.