'Committed To Rid India Of Corruption, Nepotism': PM's Top 5 Quotes

"We are committed to rid India of corruption, nepotism and law and order challenges. The BJP has resolved to a 'can do' attitude like Lord Hanuman, it is determined to fight corruption."

"Today, the BJP is leading a new political culture of taking everyone alongside, unlike Congress and other parties who are hostages of dynasticism, casteism, and regionalism."

"Though the British left in 1947, the mentality of slavery remained. After Independence, such a class flourished in the country that considered power as its birth right."

"Many political parties played with the country in the name of social justice. They ensured welfare of their families, not the people. But for the BJP, social justice has been an 'article of faith', not just another political slogan."