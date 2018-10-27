Committed To Palampur Resolution On Building Ram Temple: BJP Leader

Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesperson Manish Shukla said Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesperson Manish Shukla today said the Ram temple will be constructed in Ayodhya as committed by the party at the Palampur resolution. The BJP at a meeting in Himachal Pradesh's Palampur in 1989 adopted a resolution to build a temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

"Right from the order of Allahabad High Court to other orders of lower courts, it has been established Ram temple existed where the deity of lord Ram has been placed in Ayodhya," Mr Shukla told reporters.

He said that due to the efforts of the central government, the Supreme Court agreed for a day-to-day hearing from October 29 on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

"BJP is of the firm view that Ram temple existed at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya for ages and would continue to remain in future also after the construction of the temple at the site," Mr Shukla said.

He rejected allegations that BJP remembers Ram temple during elections only, adding it is a matter of faith for the party.

On the opposition's allegation that the BJP talks about Ram temple but remains indifferent towards price rise, Mr Shukla said only the BJP has sincerely thought of the poor after independence.

He cited the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme of Rs 5 lakh per family per year, free LPG connection and electricity to villages to show how the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government cares about the poor.

Mr Shukla said the BJP is going to people with a report card of the government to inform people that the promises made by the party have been fulfilled.