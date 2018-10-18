Commercial Tax Officer Held For Accepting Rs 50,000 Bribe In Rajasthan

A case was registered against him under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

All India | | Updated: October 18, 2018 18:47 IST
The accused was caught in his office red-handed while accepting the bribe amount of Rs 50,000. (File)

Jaipur: 

A Commercial Tax Officer was arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials today for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, officials said.

The accused, Mahaveer Singh Aasiwal, demanded bribe from Komal Singh for some official work, following which he lodged a complaint, they said.

"After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid today and the accused was caught in his office red-handed while accepting the bribe amount of Rs 50,000," an official of the ACB said.

A case was registered against him under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.

