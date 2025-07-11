Video: Jaipur Man Breaks Down After Losing Phone In Waterlogged Street

A young man was in tears after his mobile phone slipped into a waterlogged street following a heavy rainfall in Jaipur. Haldhar, a resident of Subhash Chowk, lost his balance while riding his Activa scooter through a flooded stretch near Ramniwas Bagh, a central area in the Rajasthan capital.

As he fell, his mobile phone dropped into the murky water. Despite searching desperately for a long time, he couldn't recover it. Visibly devastated, Mr Haldhar began to sob uncontrollably, blaming the authorities and saying the system had failed people like him.

Videos obtained by NDTV show Mr Haldhar wading through the water, crying and combing the flooded road in search of his phone. The clip is now viral on social media X.

— NDTV India (@ndtvindia) July 10, 2025

A user commented, "So many people could have helped him if there was a way to reach him."

Another wrote, "How can I get in touch with him? I can give him a phone, and if there are any expenses for the scooty, I'll take care of that too."

"Can anyone provide his contact details?" a comment read.

Locals say flooding in the area outside Ravindra Manch, only metres from where the incident occurred, is a recurring problem. Poor road levelling and a faulty drainage system often lead to stagnant water that remains for days after a single spell of rain. Hidden potholes, some 2 to 4 feet deep, make the flooded roads even more dangerous. Several other riders reportedly had near-accidents in the same spot that day.

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Rajasthan over the past 24 hours, with Nasirabad in Ajmer district recording the highest rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. Between Wednesday and 8:30 am Thursday, eastern Rajasthan witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall at multiple locations. Nasirabad topped the chart with 163 mm of rain, followed by Kotputli in Jaipur district with 150 mm, and Behror with 110 mm.

The IMD has issued alerts for continued rainfall in isolated parts of the state, as per PTI.