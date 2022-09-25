Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Discusses Bilateral Ties With Singapore Minister

Piyush Goyal thanked the Indian community for holding India's flag high.(File)

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday met Singapore's Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation across several areas of mutual interest.

Piyush Goyal also had an interaction with CEOs & Investors at the Business Roundtable in Singapore and invited them to participate in India's growth story and benefit from the multitude of opportunities.

"Met @Tharman_S, Singapore Senior Minister & Coordinating Minister for Social Policies. Discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation across several areas of mutual interest," Piyush Goyal tweeted.

"Held an engaging interaction with CEOs & Investors at the Business Roundtable in Singapore. (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi Govt. has brought about a sea change in India's investment ecosystem. Invited them to participate in India's growth story and benefit from the multitude of opportunities.

Piyush Goyal also met and addressed the Indian community in Singapore. He thanked them for holding India's flag high.

"Even if India was to grow at a normal pace... on its very own, India will grow to be 30 trillion dollar economy by 2047 when we celebrate 100 years of Independence," he told the Indian community.

He also said, "all of this is possible only because you and I want this to happen." Nearly 120 Indian business leaders and members of the Indian community attended the event hosted for Piyush Goyal by the Indian High Commission in Singapore on Saturday.

He is on his way back to India after attending the G20 summit in Bali.

India-Singapore relations are based on shared values and approaches, economic opportunities and convergence of interests on key issues. Political engagement is regular. Defence relations are particularly strong. Economic and technological ties are extensive and growing. Cultural and human links are very vibrant.

