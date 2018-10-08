Comedian Tanmay Bhat To 'Step Away' From AIB Amid #MeToo Allegations

Comedy star Tanmay Bhat will "step away from his association with AIB", the comedy group said, struggling with allegations that have surfaced in India's #MeToo movement.
"We have been closely monitoring the sequence of events on social media around the allegations against AIB and also against our co-founder and CEO, Tanmay Bhat. We cannot overlook Tanmay's role..." AIB said in a statement.
The group explained that Tanmay, one of the headliners of the comedy collective, would not be involved in the day to day function of AIB or in any other manner.