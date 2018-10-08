Comedian Tanmay Bhat To 'Step Away' From AIB Amid #MeToo Allegations

Comedian Tanmay Bhat will be stepping away as CEO of AIB, the comedy group said.

Comedy star Tanmay Bhat will "step away from his association with AIB", the comedy group said, struggling with allegations that have surfaced in India's #MeToo movement.

"We have been closely monitoring the sequence of events on social media around the allegations against AIB and also against our co-founder and CEO, Tanmay Bhat. We cannot overlook Tanmay's role..." AIB said in a statement.

The group explained that Tanmay, one of the headliners of the comedy collective, would not be involved in the day to day function of AIB or in any other manner.