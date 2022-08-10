Comedian Raju Srivastava Suffers Cardiac Arrest In Gym, Admitted To AIIMS

Stand-up comedian Raju Srivastava is currently under observation at the hospital. (File)

Stand-up comedian Raju Srivastava suffered a cardiac arrest while working out in a gym and was rushed to AIIMS today.

He was working out on treadmill in a gym when he had chest pain and collapsed. His trainer took him to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi where he was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) twice and revived.

The comedian is currently under observation at the hospital.

Another stand-up comedian, Sunil Pal informed on Instagram that Mr Srivastava is now out of danger.

Mr Srivastava, one of the most successful stand-up comedians in the country, is a popular name on television.