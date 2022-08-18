Comedian Raju Srivastava Continues To Be On Life Support, Is Critical

Raju Srivastava has been in a state of unconsciousness for over a week now.

Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava continues to remain in the ICU on life support and his health condition is reported to be critical, say sources at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences or AIIMS in Delhi.

There is great fluctuation in the actor's blood pressure, the sources say quoting doctors treating him.

Raju Srivastava, who is in a state of unconsciousness for last nine, was admitted to the premier Delhi hospital after he suffered a heart attack while working out in a gym on August 10.

Earlier this week, his manager said that there is slight improvement in the actor's health.

Last week, Mr Srivastava's family released a statement on his official Instagram page, saying his condition was "stable" and requested people to "ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to the family of Raju Srivastava last week to enquire about his condition.

The 58-year-old comedian was on a treadmill when he complained of chest pain and collapsed. His trainer took him to AIIMS where he was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) twice and revived.

Mr Srivastava, one of the most successful stand-up comedians in the country, is a popular name on television.

The comedian, who has been in the entertainment business since the late 1980s, shot to fame after participating in the first season of stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005.

He has appeared in Hindi films like "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", "Bombay to Goa" and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya". He was one of the contestants on "Bigg Boss" season three.

The comedian is the current chairman of the Film Development Council of Uttar Pradesh.