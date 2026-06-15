"Come Back Or I'll Kill You": Bengaluru Man Stabs Home Guard Wife To Death

A 32-year-old woman serving as a Home Guard was murdered by her husband in Bengaluru's Mahadevapura area on Sunday.

The victim, Manjula, was attached to the Mahadevapura Police Station as a Home Guard. Manjula and Pradeep have been married for 15 years and have two children. Family members alleged that Pradeep was addicted to online betting, which frequently led to domestic disputes.

They further claimed that he often suspected Manjula's character and questioned the paternity of their children. Unable to bear the alleged harassment, Manjula had been staying with her mother along with the children for the past one-and-a-half months.

According to police, Pradeep arrived at the house on Sunday carrying a knife hidden inside his jacket and pleaded with Manjula to forgive him and return to him. He allegedly fell at her feet and apologised for his behaviour, but suddenly turned violent and stabbed her more than 20 times in front of her mother and their two children.

Before carrying out the murder, Pradeep recorded a video message in which he admitted that his betting addiction had ruined his family. "I can't stay without my wife. I have spoken to her father and brother-in-law. She will return after work in the evening. I will once again ask her to return to me. If she says she won't again, I will kill her there," he said in the video.

Following the attack, Pradeep attempted to harm himself by slashing his hand with the same knife. He was later arrested by the police, who registered a case and launched further investigation.