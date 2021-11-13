Colonel Killed In Manipur Ambush Was Chhattisgarh Native: Chief Minister

The terrorists ambushed the convoy of Assam Rifles around 11 am, a statement said.

Colonel Viplav Tripathy, his wife and son who were killed in a terrorist attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur were natives of Chhattisgarh, said Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday.

"One Chhattisgarh officer martyred in Manipur attack. His sacrifice will not go in vain. I extend my condolences to the family," Mr Baghel told reporters in Raipur.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister said, "Received the sad news of the martyrdom of our brave soldiers in the Maoist attack in Manipur. Editor of Dainik Bayar Raigarh and senior journalist Subhash Tripathi's son Colonel Viplab Tripathi, daughter-in-law Anuja Tripathi and five-year-old grandson Abir Tripathi were also martyred in this attack."

The Commanding Officer (CO) of 46 Assam Rifles Colonel Viplav Tripathy, his wife and son and four soldiers were killed in an ambush by terrorists near the India-Myanmar border in Manipur today.

Four other soldiers sustained injuries in the attack in Churachandpur district in Manipur, according to the Indian Army. The incident took place on Saturday near S Sehken village under Behiang police station.

The terrorists ambushed a convoy of Assam Rifles around 11 am leading to the mass killing of the five Assam Rifles personnel, including the Colonel and his family, said an official statement of Director General, Assam Rifles.

"Five soldiers including Col Viplav Tripathi Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty," mentioned the statement.

Police said the incident took place near Sehken village as the heavily armed terrorists fired upon the convoy of the Assam Rifles Colonel, killing him, his wife, their son and three Quick Reaction Team jawans on the spot.

Terrorists attacked the convoy when the Colonel of the 46 Battalion of the Assam Rifles was going to supervise a civic action programme in the Churachandpur, bordering Myanmar.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday condemned the terrorist attack.

"The cowardly attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Churachandpur, Manipur is extremely painful and condemnable. The nation has lost five brave soldiers including CO 46 AR and two family members. My condolences to the bereaved families. The perpetrators will be brought to justice soon," tweeted the Defence Minister.

The cowardly attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Churachandpur, Manipur is extremely painful & condemnable. The nation has lost 5 brave soldiers including CO 46 AR and two family members.



My condolences to the bereaved families. The perpetrators will be brought to justice soon. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 13, 2021

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh also condemned the attack on Assam Riffle's convoy.

Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on a convoy of 46 AR which has reportedly killed few personnel including the CO & his family at CCpur today. The State forces & Para military are already on their job to track down the militants. The perpetrators will be brought to justice. — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) November 13, 2021

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on a convoy of 46 AR which has reportedly killed a few personnel including the CO and his family at Churachandpur today. The State forces and Paramilitary are already on their job to track down the militants. The perpetrators will be brought to justice."