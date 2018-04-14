College Student Allegedly Molests Foreign Consulate Officer In Kolkata, Arrested The foreign Consulate official filed a complaint at Shakespeare Sarani police station stating that she was molested by a man while she was walking on the street, Joint Commissioner said.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Police viewed CCTV footage of the area and identified the accused in South Kolkata. Kolkata: A senior official of a foreign Consulate in Kolkata was allegedly molested by a college student close to the office, police said today.



The middle-aged woman had filed a complaint at the Shakespeare Sarani police station stating that she was molested by a man while she was walking on the street on Wednesday, Joint Commissioner (crime) Praveen Tripathi said.



Police then viewed CCTV footage of the area and the accused was identified as Rohit Agarwal, a third year commerce student of a college in south Kolkata.



He was arrested on Thursday and is currently in judicial custody, Mr Tripathi said.





