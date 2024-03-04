College Principal Shot Dead Over Personal Dispute In UP: Cops

Police said that a case has been registered against both the accused in the case (Representational)

A college principal, who had come to attend the marriage function of his relative, was shot dead in Chhapia police station area of Gonda district, police on Monday said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Jaiswal said that Dinesh Yadav (32) -- the principal of a private inter college in Gonda's Sishani -- came to the district on Sunday to attend an auspicious programme at his relative and college manager Agnaram Yadav's place.

Mr Jaiswal said that the principal was sleeping at a verandah outside the village after completion of the 'jaimaal' programme on Sunday night.

He added that two residents of Sishani village, Ajay Verma and Raj Singh, pointed a pistol at Mr Yadav and shot him on his temple due to a recent personal dispute.

The firing woke up the people sleeping nearby and they ran and caught one of the accused, while the other managed to escape.

Mr Jaiswal said that the family members immediately took Dinesh Yadav to a community health centre in Basti district for treatment where the doctors declared him dead.

He said that a case has been registered against both the accused in the case.

One accused has been arrested, he said, adding raids are being conducted to arrest the other accused.

Mr Jaiswal said that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

The village is peaceful at the moment and the police force has been deployed as a precautionary measure, he added.

