As Cold Wave Intensifies Delhi, Homeless Take Refuge In Night Shelter

The maximum temperature was recorded at 20.0 degree Celsius whereas the minimum temperature was at 11.0 degree Celsius.

As Cold Wave Intensifies Delhi, Homeless Take Refuge In Night Shelter

People in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan took to night shelters.


New Delhi: 

As the temperature in the national capital continues to dip, cold wave further intensified forcing people to take refuge in night shelters. The sufferers in the cold, flocked to Delhi's Ramlila Maidan to survive the windy nights.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature was recorded at 20.0 degree Celsius whereas the minimum temperature was at 11.0 degree Celsius. Delhi is witnessing unfavorable fog.


The Air Quality Index (AQI) data revealed the air quality was recorded in 'poor' category in Lodhi road area. The authorities have forecast rainfall in the next couple of days.

Yesterday, some parts of Delhi received minimal rains. On Thursday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 21.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal.

