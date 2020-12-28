Cold Wave In North India: Check Out The Dos And Don'ts

Cold wave: Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand received fresh snowfall

Cold wave is set to make a comeback in north India, including Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab around the New Years and a few days after that. A minimum temperature of below the five-degree Celsius mark was recorded on Sunday and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast severe cold wave conditions with dense fog in pockets later this week. "Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan from December 28-29. Ground frost and dense fog are likely at isolated pockets in the region," the IMD said.

"Fairly widespread rainfall and snowfall are very likely over Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh; scattered rainfall or snowfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and isolated rain and thundershowers over northern parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh," the IMD said in its all-India weather bulletin. The rain and snowfall are due to the Western Disturbance, the weather office said, and once it withdraws, severe cold wave conditions are likely in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan from December 28-29.

Cold Wave: Dos and don'ts

Have adequate winter clothing

Keep emergency supplies ready

Stay indoor, avoid exposure to cold winds

Sip warm water/beverage regularly

Take special care of the elderly and the children

Watch out for symptoms of frost bite like numbness, pale fingers or toes. In case of frost bite don't message the affected area

Don't drink alcohol, it reduces body temperature

Don't ignore shivering; it indicates body temperature is going down

In case of hypothermia, get the person under warm blankets, give hot drinks and seek medical help.

(Source: mausam.imd.gov.in)

A cold wave is declared by the the Met office when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches less than normal. Stay safe as you welcome the New Year.

Here's wishing all a happy and healthy 2021!