Cold Wave Conditions Prevail In Bihar, Gaya Coldest Town At 2.7 Degrees

Met department said that dry and cold air will prevail on Monday in Patna and Purnea. (Representational)

Gaya was the coldest place in Bihar on Sunday at 2.7 degree Celsius, 6 degrees below its normal minimum temperature, Patna Meteorological Centre said.

Earlier, Gaya had recorded 2.6 degrees as its lowest minimum temperature in December 2014, it said.

Patna recorded a minimum of 6.4 degree Celsius while the minimum at Purnea was 6.0 degrees and 7.4 degrees at Bhagalpur, the bulletin said.

As per the Met bulletin, Gaya would witness cold wave on Monday with the minimum temperature likely hovering around 3 degrees Celsius.

The Met department said that dry and cold air will prevail on Monday in Patna and Purnea with fog or mist in early morning while Bhagalpur is likely to witness shallow fog and cold wave conditions.

