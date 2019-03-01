Cold Morning In Delhi As Mercury Dips To 6.8 Degrees Celsius

The meteorological department has forecast rains on March 3 and 4.

The capital's winter season this year has been colder and more prolonged than the last few years. National Capital on Friday woke up to a cold morning with the minimum temperature settling at 6.8 degrees Celsius, six notches below the season's average.

The day's maximum temperature is expected to hover around 22 degrees Celsius. The Humidity was recorded at 97 per cent.

The weather department has predicted mainly clear skies with the possibility of overcast conditions towards the afternoon. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 23 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological department has forecast rains on March 3 and 4.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) data revealed the air quality was recorded in 'Moderate' category in Lodhi road area. The meteorological department has forecast rains on March 3 and 4.

On Thursday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 6.8 degrees Celsius, the lowest during the last week of February in five years. The maximum temperature was recorded at 22 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 9.5 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was pegged at 20 degrees Celsius.