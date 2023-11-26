Singer Nikhita Gandhi 'Devastated' As 4 Die In Stampede Ahead Of Her Kerala Concert

Nikhita Gandhi has several hits under her belt like 'Burj Khalifa', 'Qaafirana' and 'Najaa'.

Four students died and at least 60 others were injured during a stampede at a music concert in Kerala's Cochin University. Singer Nikhita Gandhi, who was headlining the concert, said she was heartbroken and devastated by the incident.

"Heartbroken & devastated by what took place this evening in Kochi. Such an unfortunate incident took place before I could even leave for the venue for the performance," she said in an Instagram story.

"No words are possibly enough to express this profound grief. My prayers go out to the families of the students," she added.

Nikhita Gandhi has several hits under her belt like 'Burj Khalifa', 'Qaafirana' and 'Najaa'. She also sang most of the songs in Salman Khan's lastest film 'Tiger 3'.

Officials said the stampede occurred just before the singer was to come on the stage in the open-air auditorium of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) near Kochi. Reports said entry was restricted to those holding passes but the situation took a turn when it began raining. People waiting outside rushed into the auditorium to take shelter, leading to a stampede, and some students slipped and fell.

"It was an annual festival, and from the brochure, we understood that it was held from November 24 to November 26. The musical event was organised at an auditorium with a capacity of 1,000 to 1,500 people. It was partially filled. But when the rains lashed suddenly, the students rushed through the stairs, leading to the tragedy," ADGP MR Ajith Kumar said.

Four students, including two boys and two girls, died while over 60 others are undergoing treatment at Kalamassery Medical College Hospital and some other hospitals nearby, according to State Health Minister Veena George.

Ms George said that four more students were in critical condition.