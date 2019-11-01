Cochin Shipyard Gets Rs 3,000 Crore Contract From Indian Navy

Cochin Shipyard on Friday said it has won a contract worth over Rs 3,000 crore (File Photo)

Cochin Shipyard on Friday said it has won a contract worth over Rs 3,000 crore for making indigenous aircraft carrier for the Indian Navy.

The contract covers the operational and harbour acceptance trials of various equipment and systems installed onboard and also the sea trials of the carrier.

"Cochin Shipyard Ltd signed the Phase-III contract for construction of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier on October 31, 2019," the company said in a statement.

The order also covers some activities which are to be undertaken post-delivery of the vessel including support during weapon and aviation trials, the statement said adding that the contract value is above Rs 3,000 crore.

The agreement was signed between the Ministry of Defence and Cochin Shipyard.

