3-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Into Canal At Cochin Airport

A three-year-old boy from Rajasthan died after falling into a garbage pit at a cafeteria near the domestic terminal of Cochin airport on Friday.

The boy, identified as Rithan Jaju, son of Sourabh, was playing in the garden outside Anna Cafe near the airport when he fell into the four-foot deep pit that had been left open for cleaning work.

Rithan's family, part of a group that had come on a tour of Kerala, stopped at the cafeteria for lunch.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 12:50 pm while they were dining inside.

After Rithan was nowhere to be seen, his parents searched the area for him and later informed Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) authorities after failing to locate him.

During the search, Rithan's father spotted his shoes near the garbage pit which led him to his discovery.

Upon being pulled up from the pit, the boy was unconscious and vomited garbage. The authorities immediately administered CPR before rushing him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

The police have launched an investigation into the accident and the child's body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

The CIAL has not yet responded to the incident.