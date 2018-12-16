Cobra Jawan Injured In Encounter With Maoists In Jharkand

The Cobra jawan was airlifted to a hospital in Ranchi. (File)

A Cobra jawan suffered injuries in an encounter with Maoists in the affected Seraikela-Kharswan district on Saturday morning, a senior police officer said.

Following an input that workers of the banned CPI (Maoist) entered in Chitil hill area under Kuchai police station of the district, security personnel comprising Cobra battalion, police and CRPF reached the spot when the Maoists started firing.

Security personnel also retaliated the fire, DIG (Kolhan region) Kuldip Dwivedi said adding that the maoists made a retreat due to mounting pressure from the police camp.

A Cobra jawan was injured in the encounter and he was airlifted to a hospital in Ranchi.

The Cobra (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) is a specialised unit of the CRPF.

A massive search operation was launched in the area to track down the rebels.