Coast Guard Tows Fishing Boat Stranded Off Tamil Nadu Coast To Safety

The Coast Guard deputed ICGS Aadesh for search and rescue off Cape Comorin

The Coast Guard on Tuesday said its vessel had towed a stranded fishing boat with six crew off Tamil Nadu to safety.

In a statement issued in Chennai, the Coast Guard said the Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre at Thoothukudi received a distress message on November 17.

Immediately the Coast Guard deputed its vessel ICGS Aadesh for search and rescue approximately 70 nautical miles off Cape Comorin.

The coastal security agency also pressed its Dornier aircraft into service which located the boat on November 18 afternoon and vectored ICGS Aadesh to the spot.

The fishing boat "El Sahadai" was crippled on the high seas owing to a problem in its engine clutch assembly.

As the repairing did not succeed, the Coast Guard vessel towed the fishing boat to Colachel and reached Thangapattanam fishing harbour on Tuesday morning.

