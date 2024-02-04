Coast Guard Ship Rescues Man Who Fell Into Sea Off Mumbai Coast

The man had fallen into the sea from a private vessel.

An Indian Coast Guard ship rescued a man who had fallen into the sea from a private vessel off the Mumbai coast on Saturday night, an official said.

According to the Indian Coast Guard official, the rescue operation lasted about three hours. "The Indian Coast Guard Ship saved a precious life in the dark hours. In a swift operation conducted on the night of February 3, 24, ICG ship C439 saved a man, who had fallen into the sea off Mumbai from private Yatch McGregor 6. ICG ship responded to the call quickly. The rescue operation lasted three hours," he said, adding that the rescued person was stable and healthy.

Further details are awaited.

