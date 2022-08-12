Video: Coast Guard Rescues 5 Aboard Switzerland-Flagged Yacht In Maharashtra

The yacht was found in Mandwa off Alibaug.

The Coast Guard ship Agrim and helicopter in a joint operation rescued 5 crew members including foreigners from a distressed Switzerland flagged-yacht Poorima in the Mandwa area of Maharashtra's Alibaug in the early hours of Friday.

"Braving the rough seas and strong wind, India Coast Guard ship Agrim and ICG helicopter in a joint operation rescued 5 crew (including foreigners) from a distressed Switzerland flag yacht Poorima at Mandwa off Alibaug today. All crew safe and healthy," the Indian Coast Guard tweeted.

Braving the rough seas and strong wind, @IndiaCoastGuard ship Agrim and #ICG helicopter in a joint operation rescued 05 crew (including foreigners) from a distressed #Switzerland flag yacht #Poorima at #Mandwa off #Alibaug today. All Crew safe and healthy. pic.twitter.com/qbjPXpZS40 — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) August 12, 2022

The crew has been safely shifted to the hospital.