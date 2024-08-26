Coast Guard Rescues 11 Crew Members From Sinking Merchant Vessel

The vessel reportedly sank about 90 nautical miles south of Sagar Island

The Indian Coast Guard on Monday said it rescued 11 crew members of a merchant vessel in a "challenging" operation after it reportedly sank around 90 nautical miles south of Sagar Island in the Bay of Bengal.

The Mumbai-registered cargo vessel was en route from Kolkata to Port Blair, the Coast Guard said.

"The Indian Coast Guard on August 26 rescued 11 crew members from the distressed MV ITT Puma during a challenging night-time search and rescue operation," it said.

"The Maritime Search & Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), Chennai initially received a distress signal late in the evening on August 25," the Coast Guard said.

@IndiaCoastGuard executed an unprecedented swift night operation, rescuing 11 lives in a coordinated sea-air #SAR mission. The MV ITT PUMA sank 90 nautical miles south of #SagarIsland en route from #Kolkata to #PortBlair. #ICG Ships Sarang and Amogh braving rough seas, in… pic.twitter.com/sbSjzixU1U — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) August 26, 2024

"The Indian Coast Guard's regional headquarters (North East) in Kolkata promptly mobilised two ICG vessels and a Dornier aircraft to the site," it said.

"The Dornier aircraft, equipped with advanced night-capable sensors detected adrift life rafts and sighted survival red flares from the distressed crew," it said.

Guided by the aircraft, the ICG ship reached the coordinates where two life rafts were found tied together, housing the survivors, the Coast Guard said.

"Despite challenging weather conditions, the ICG ships Sarang and Amogh, alongside the Dornier aircraft, executed a coordinated sea-air rescue, ensuring the safety of the crew," it said.

