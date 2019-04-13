Coast Guard Intercepts Boat Carrying Heroin, 9 Iranians Arrested: Report

The operation was carried out by a team of the anti-terrorist squad, Coast Guard and the Marine Task Force

All India | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: April 13, 2019 18:07 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Coast Guard Intercepts Boat Carrying Heroin, 9 Iranians Arrested: Report

The men on the boat set the vessel on fire to destroy evidence, a report said


New Delhi: 

Nine Iranian nationals were arrested and at least 100 kg of heroin were seized from their boat in a joint operation by Indian marine forces, news agency ANI reported.

The men on the boat set their vessel on fire to destroy evidence, officials said. A team of the interdiction force tried to douse the fire but the boat sank, they said.

The operation was carried out by a team of the anti-terrorist squad, Coast Guard and the Marine Task Force, ANI reported.

27r696bg

The boat catches fire after the men set it on fire to destroy evidence

More details are awaited.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Indian Coast GuardIranian ship

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Lok Sabha Election DatesAkhilesh YadavElectoral BondsPM ModiNATOElections 2019Election 2019 NewsLive TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsSamsung A70PUBG

................................ Advertisement ................................