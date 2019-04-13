Coast Guard Intercepts Boat Carrying Heroin, 9 Iranians Arrested: Report

The men on the boat set the vessel on fire to destroy evidence, a report said

Nine Iranian nationals were arrested and at least 100 kg of heroin were seized from their boat in a joint operation by Indian marine forces, news agency ANI reported.

The men on the boat set their vessel on fire to destroy evidence, officials said. A team of the interdiction force tried to douse the fire but the boat sank, they said.

The operation was carried out by a team of the anti-terrorist squad, Coast Guard and the Marine Task Force, ANI reported.



