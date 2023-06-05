Coal Scam: Trinamool's Abhishek Banerjee's Wife Stopped From Flying Abroad

Trinamool's Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira, being investigated in coal case, was today stopped from boarding an international flight at the Kolkata airport.

Rujira Banerjeehas been questioned several times by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a multi-crore coal smuggling scam.

The probe agencies allege that illegal mining was carried out in leasehold mines of Eastern Coalfields at Kunustoria and Kajora near Asansol in West Bengal. Investigations have hinted at financial transactions of ₹ 1,300 crore, the bulk of which went to several influential people.

The probe has revealed that the money was deposited in foreign bank accounts of these influential people through hawala.