Arvind Kejriwal Blames PM, Lt Governor For Stopping Free Yoga Classes In Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lt Governor VK Saxena for the suspension of free Yoga classes under the 'Dilli ki Yogshala' programme and asked who benefitted from the action.

Mr Kejriwal's remarks come on the back of Punjab's AAP-led government starting free Yoga classes in the state.

Last year, the AAP government in Delhi accused the BJP of "conspiring" to shut down the 'Dilli ki Yogshala' programme by pressuring officials.

At the time, the Delhi government alleged that Saxena did not approve the programme's extension beyond October 31.

Tweeting in Hindi, Mr Kejriwal said, "When the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) ordered the Lt Governor to stop free Yoga classes in Delhi, we started them in Punjab.

"In Delhi, 17,000 people used to do Yoga daily in the free classes of the Delhi government. Their Yoga was stopped. Who benefited from this? The one who works is bigger than the one who stops the work." Kejriwal launched the 'Dilli Ki Yogshala' programme in December 2021 to enable all Delhi resident to get free Yoga training at their doorsteps six days a week.