Closure Of Ganga Canal To Affect Water Supply In 19 UP Districts

Ganga canal will be closed till November 6 for clearing silt and routine maintenance. (File)

The closure of Ganga canal till November 6 for clearing silt and routine maintenance will affect the water supply in 19 districts of Uttar Pradesh, officials said today.

However, the supply to Delhi's Sonia Vihar treatment plant will continue uninterrupted, spokesperson of UP irrigation department Hari Sharma said.

The affected districts include Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Etah, Hathras and Firozabad, Mr Sharma said.

Farmers are advised to use private sources like tubewells and pumping sets to irrigate their fields, he added.