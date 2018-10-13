Closure Of Ganga Canal To Affect Water Supply In 19 UP Districts

The affected districts include Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Etah, Hathras and Firozabad.

All India | | Updated: October 13, 2018 17:52 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Closure Of Ganga Canal To Affect Water Supply In 19 UP Districts

Ganga canal will be closed till November 6 for clearing silt and routine maintenance. (File)

Muzaffarnagar: 

The closure of Ganga canal till November 6 for clearing silt and routine maintenance will affect the water supply in 19 districts of Uttar Pradesh, officials said today.

However, the supply to Delhi's Sonia Vihar treatment plant will continue uninterrupted, spokesperson of UP irrigation department Hari Sharma said.

The affected districts include Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Etah, Hathras and Firozabad, Mr Sharma said.

Farmers are advised to use private sources like tubewells and pumping sets to irrigate their fields, he added.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

UP Ganga CanalUttar Pradesh Water Supply

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveNews in BanglaTamil NewsLive TVPNR StatusTrain Status

................................ Advertisement ................................