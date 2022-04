The boy was caught by with his glass clipboard and the mobile phone by the anti-cheating squad

A glass clipboard with a mobile phone stuck to its middle and WhatsApp messages delivering answers is how a Class 10 student was trying to cheat during his English Board exam until he was busted by the authorities in Haryana's Fatehabad.

The incident is from Fatehabad's Bhuthan Kala village.

