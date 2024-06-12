NTA Answers Questions On Paper Leak And Cheating In Medical Entrance Exam

The National Testing Agency has been conducting the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test [NEET (UG)] since 2019 with the approval of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Education. The exam is conducted as a common and uniform entrance test for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) related to post declaration of the NEET (UG) – 2024 result. The following are some of the questions answered by the NTA for the medical entrance exam.



The exam was conducted for more than 24 lakh candidates at 4750 different centres located in 571 cities throughout the country including 14 cities outside India on May 5, 2024 (Sunday) from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. Around 13.16 lakh candidates qualified the exam.



Is there an increase in the registration in the NEET (UG) – 2024 compared to the previous year?

Yes, there is an increase of 16.85% in the total registration with a 15.71% increase in males and 17.84 in females. As far as the category is concerned, an 8.17% increase in General, 19.72% in SC, 20.46 in ST, 20.12% in OBC-NCL, and 24.34% in Gen-EWS was witnessed.

Who were the examination functionaries involved in the conduct of the NEET (UG)-2024?

More than 2.13 lakh examination functionaries (including city coordinators, centre superintendents, observers, deputy observers, invigilators, etc.) were deployed for the smooth conduct of the NEET (UG) – 2024. In addition to this, a Central Control Room was opened to monitor and facilitate the smooth conduct of the examination on the ground.



Which are the top three States/UTs where the highest number of candidates were qualified for the NEET (UG)-2024?

The maximum number of candidates appeared from Uttar Pradesh. Of the 3,44,599 candidates who registered from UP, 3,35,004 appeared and 1,65,047 qualified. Maharashtra had the second highest number of candidates while Rajasthan had the third highest number of candidates.



Has the syllabus of the NEET (UG) - 2024 been revised?

The syllabus of NEET (UG) - 2024 was revised. It is a 22 to 25% reduced syllabus compared to the previous year. The revision aimed to streamline the content and focus on core concepts within each subject.



What was the role of the Grievance Redressal Committee in giving the Compensatory marks for time loss and why was it done?

Few writ petitions were filed by the candidates of NEET (UG) -2024 before the High Courts for loss of exam time in the NEET (UG) - 2024 exam at few centres. Accordingly, a Grievance Redressal Committee was formed which considered the grievances/representations based on factual reports of the functionaries and CCTV footage from concerned exam centres. To compensate for the loss of time, such candidates were compensated with compensatory marks.



How were the compensatory marks calculated?

he loss of examination time was ascertained and such candidates were compensated with marks based on their answering efficiency and time lost, as per the mechanism/ formula established by the apex court, vide its judgment dated 13.06.2018 in W.P. 551 of 2018. 1563 candidates were compensated for the loss of time.

How can any candidate score 718 and 719 marks in the NEET (UG) - 2024?

Due to the compensatory marks, two candidates happened to secure 718 and 719 marks.



Were there any candidates besides the 1,563 who received compensatory marks?

No, compensatory marks were awarded exclusively to those 1,563 candidates to make up for their loss of time.



What are the criteria for Inter-se-Merit of candidates for tie breaking?

In case two or more candidates obtain equal marks/percentile scores in the NEET (UG) - 2024, the inter-se-merit shall be determined as follows:

Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Biology (Botany & Zoology) in the Test, followed by,

Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Chemistry in the test, followed by,

Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Physics in the test, followed by,

Candidate with less proportion of the number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the test,

Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Biology (Botany & Zoology) in the test, followed by

Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Chemistry in the test, followed by

Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Physics in the test,

Application number in ascending order.

The same criteria were followed for the NEET (UG) – 2023 examination.



Why has there been variation in cut-offs in the NEET exam over the years?

The cutoff scores are determined based on the overall performance of candidates each year. The increase in cutoff reflects the competitive nature of the examination and the higher performance standards achieved by the candidates this year. Cut-offs and average marks of qualified candidates (out of 720) vary each year.

The minimum marks to qualify the NEET UG in 2020 was 147, in 2021 it was 138, in 2022 it was 117, in 2023 it was 137 and in 2024 it is 164.

Have there been instances of paper solver gangs who have impersonated the examinees in return for some lakhs of rupees?

The NTA is actively engaged with all relevant stakeholders to gather detailed information and evidence related to the alleged malpractices. Any individuals or entities found involved in such activities will be subjected to strict disciplinary action as per law. NTA has registered cases against impersonators and some cases have been registered by the State Police. NTA has been extending support, wherever required, to the agencies investigating cases pertaining to NEET (UG) 2024.

What happened at a Centre at Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan?

At one of the Examination Centres, i.e. Girl's Higher Secondary Model School, Mandir, Mantown, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, there was an incident of incorrect distribution of Question Papers (QPs). It was found that the Centre Superintendent had mistakenly distributed QPs intended for Hindi medium candidates to those taking the English medium exam, and vice versa. This led to agitation by some candidates, who left the examination center with question papers, despite efforts by the Centre Staff to prevent them from doing the same.



It was also found that copies of this question paper were circulated on social media at around 4.25 pm, creating an impression that QP was leaked before the commencement of the examination. It is to emphasize that, even though the QP was taken out by some students and circulated on the Internet, there is no way any external person/agency could access the centres, once the examination started. Moreover, all centres were under CCTV surveillance.



