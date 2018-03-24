Class 5 Student Gang-raped And Set On Fire In Assam, Girl Names 4 Accused

The alleged rapists did not stop after brutalising the girl, they poured kerosene on her and now she is battling for her life after suffering 90 per cent burns.
Lying on a gurney and writhing in pain, the girl has managed to name four accused - Jagir, Husain, Rahul and Amdadul. Police teams are on the lookout for the four men.
Villagers say this is not a one off case; security of women is a huge concern in the locality. Recently the Member of Assembly, representing Batadroba constituency, under which Dhaniyabheti village falls, had raised the issue of women's safety in the state Assembly. The lawmaker said women in her constituency have been living in constant fear of sexual assault.
On March 17, police in Nagaon arrested eight people in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a 35-year-old woman. Reports say the woman was travelling by a local train when the accused struck a conversation with her husband and later lured then to a secluded place and assaulted her. Police said the women in her statement said eight men tied her husband to a tree and gang-raped her through the night.