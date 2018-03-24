Class 5 Student Gang-raped And Set On Fire In Assam, Girl Names 4 Accused A class five student in Assam's Nagaon district has been gangraped and set on fire.

The alleged rapists did not stop after brutalising the girl, they poured kerosene on her and now she is battling for her life after suffering 90 per cent burns.



Lying on a gurney and writhing in pain, the girl has managed to name four accused - Jagir, Husain, Rahul and Amdadul. Police teams are on the lookout for the four men.



The horrific incident happened at Dhaniyabheti in Lalung Gaon of Nagaon. Reports say there is tension in the area after the gang-rape.

On March 17, police in Nagaon arrested eight people in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a 35-year-old woman. Reports say the woman was travelling by a local train when the accused struck a conversation with her husband and later lured then to a secluded place and assaulted her. Police said the women in her statement said eight men tied her husband to a tree and gang-raped her through the night.



