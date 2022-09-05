Class 12 Student Dies In Ambala As Army Vehicle Hits Bike: Police

The two were rushed to the Army hospital where Udit was declared dead on arrival.

A class 12 student died allegedly after an army vehicle hit his motorcycle on the Air Force Road here on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred when Udit and Lokesh, students of the Kendriya Vidyalaya, Ambala Cantonment, were going to school on a motorcycle.

They fell on the road after the army truck allegedly hit their two-wheeler, police said.

Police said the two were rushed to the Army hospital where Udit was declared dead on arrival.

Lokesh has suffered serious head injuries and is undergoing treatment. A police officer said a case had been registered and an investigation was underway.

