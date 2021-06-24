Declare Class 12 Results By July 31: Supreme Court To State Boards

So far, 21 states have cancelled and six have conducted Class 12 board exams.

State boards need to prepare an internal assessment scheme for Class 12 exams and declare the results on that basis by July 31, the Supreme Court said today.

The internal assessment needs to be formulated within 10 days, the top court said.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court gave CBSE and CISCE boards two weeks' time as well to frame alternative assessment criteria to evaluate the students.

Just like the state boards, the results of the main exams conducted by CBSE and CISCE will have to be declared by July 31.

Both the boards presented the evaluation criteria last week which the top court approved and called "fair and reasonable".

"There is no reason to interfere with the CBSE and ICSE schemes," the court said and also rejected a plea for cancelling the compartment exams for Class 12.

An appeal by some parents and students, who initially sought an option of physical examination, was rejected.

The Supreme Court had earlier issued notice to states that were yet to cancel their board exams.

Lakhs of students and parents had written to Prime Minister Narendra demanding exams be cancelled amid a worrying spike in coronavirus cases across the country.

The Class 10 exams were cancelled and Class 12 postponed before getting cancelled soon after.

"The health and safety of our students is of utmost importance and there will be no compromise on this aspect," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said quoting PM Modi.